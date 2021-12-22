The electoral campaign left the idea in a large part of the population that the triumph of the 35-year-old leftist of the Approve Dignity coalition – made up of his party, the Broad Front, and the Communist Party – threatens growth and economic stability. achieved in the last three decades.

“More than a left-wing project in Latin America like Rafael Correa (in Ecuador), Hugo Chávez (in Venezuela) or Evo Morales (in Bolivia), what Gabriel Boric really embodies and the Broad Front is more related to social democracy However, Rodrigo Espinoza, professor of Political Science at the Diego Portales University, told AFP.

“Chilezuela”

In the highly polarized electoral campaign, Kast assured that Boric’s project would lead Chile down the path of the failed Venezuela of Nicolás Maduro, of Castro’s Cuba or the threatened democracy of Nicaragua with Daniel Ortega.

“The left only promotes poverty, that poverty that has dragged Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, where people flee from there because that drug dictatorship only brings poverty and misery,” Kast accused in his campaign closing.

A speech that in Chile was coined with the term “Chilezuela” by the followers of the extreme right. “It is typical of the terror campaigns carried out mainly by the extreme right,” added the academic.

Boric himself has clearly indicated that neither Cuba nor Nicaragua are his models. In July, he assured that his solidarity was with the “Cuban people who are demonstrating,” not with the government.