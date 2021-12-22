The electoral campaign left the idea in a large part of the population that the triumph of the 35-year-old leftist of the Approve Dignity coalition – made up of his party, the Broad Front, and the Communist Party – threatens growth and economic stability. achieved in the last three decades.
The candidate of the left-wing I Approve Dignity alliance, Gabriel Boric, won the presidential elections in Chile.
This Sunday’s elections were the most polarized since the end of Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship, 30 years ago.
Gabriel Boric won in a day in which a historical participation was registered, of 55.4%, the highest since the establishment of the voluntary vote in 2012, according to the Electoral Service.
For his supporters, Boric is the candidate who best condensed the claims of the social outbreak of 2019.
An ecologist, feminist, regionalist and staunch critic of the neoliberal model, Boric offered the agenda for more profound changes.
Right-wing candidate José Antonio Kast admitted his defeat to Gabriel Boric on the same Sunday and congratulated them on their “great victory.”
The effects of the historic social outbreak that shook Chile in October 2019 were reflected in the election results.
Gabriel Boric joins a growing list of politicians born after 1980 who are taking over the world government.
Supporters of Gabriel Boric, take to the streets of Santiago to celebrate his triumph in the presidential elections.
“More than a left-wing project in Latin America like Rafael Correa (in Ecuador), Hugo Chávez (in Venezuela) or Evo Morales (in Bolivia), what Gabriel Boric really embodies and the Broad Front is more related to social democracy However, Rodrigo Espinoza, professor of Political Science at the Diego Portales University, told AFP.
“Chilezuela”
In the highly polarized electoral campaign, Kast assured that Boric’s project would lead Chile down the path of the failed Venezuela of Nicolás Maduro, of Castro’s Cuba or the threatened democracy of Nicaragua with Daniel Ortega.
“The left only promotes poverty, that poverty that has dragged Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, where people flee from there because that drug dictatorship only brings poverty and misery,” Kast accused in his campaign closing.
A speech that in Chile was coined with the term “Chilezuela” by the followers of the extreme right. “It is typical of the terror campaigns carried out mainly by the extreme right,” added the academic.
Boric himself has clearly indicated that neither Cuba nor Nicaragua are his models. In July, he assured that his solidarity was with the “Cuban people who are demonstrating,” not with the government.