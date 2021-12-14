The system serves as a clear example of all this Microsoft Windows or most of the programs that we install in it. The first thing to keep in mind is that any patch that a software developer sends us, serves to correct faults. These errors that we are talking about can be of different nature. For example, a patch can correct a bug in the operation of the software, or a specific security hole.
Hence precisely its importance in the installation of these elements as soon as possible. With everything and with this this is extended to most of the occasions in which a developer sends these patches. But as the passage of time has made clear to us, the arrival Installing a patch to our equipment sometimes becomes more of a problem than a solution. In fact, there have been cases, although it is not very common, in which these software elements cause a PC to stop working suddenly.
It is true that in most cases the developers urge us to install the updates and patches sent as soon as possible. As we mentioned, this is something that will be in certain circumstances and that is not usual, but along with it it can happen. This is precisely what we are going to talk to you about in the next few lines.
When a patch harms our computer
Keep in mind that one of the defining characteristics of the patches we are talking about is that are launched for a specific objective. Contrary to what happens with updates, these software elements cover the needs of a certain problem. Therefore, it may be the case that our software or operating system is not a victim of this, so the failure may cause the PC to stop working properly.
In the same way, as a general rule, a certain patch is sent for some versions of the program or system victims of that mistake. Therefore, before installing it, we should make sure that we are working with one of the affected versions. Otherwise, this a priori beneficial element can become a serious problem. Serve as an example that, if we focus on the patches, more common than we would like, that reach Windows, they modify key elements of the system.
With the purpose of correct detected errors in the most efficient way, the patch makes certain changes to the internal configuration of the system. This is where elements of the importance of Windows Defender, the registry editor, and other basic functions and parameters for the Microsoft system. This means that, if the aforementioned changes are carried out without any need to do so, which in principle fixes a problem, would lead to a new one.