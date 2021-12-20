Hangover and omicron: A doctor has revealed the key signs that could indicate that YOUR Christmas hangover could actually be one more episode of the sinister new variant of COVID-19: omicron.

There is a chance that the new variant could be mistaken for a hangover due to its more subtle symptoms.

He warned that Britons who feel “broken” in the morning after a big night out can assume they are suffering from the aftermath of alcohol.

But the Omicron signs can “all be mistaken for a hangover,” he explains.

The doctor said: “At this time of year, people are having more fun than usual, and then one more. He wakes up feeling gutted and assumes it’s just the alcohol. “

Omicron’s symptoms “appear to be more varied and potentially subtle than Delta’s,” he said, adding that the mutation can “mimic” a hangover. Especially during the early stages.

This week, officials revealed the most common signs experienced by people infected with omicron. These include fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, and an itchy throat.

But Dr. Adam says there are several surefire ways to check if it is due to the removal of one of more or the virus.

Hangover and omicron: The main indicator is how long the symptoms last, explains the doctor.

“After 24 hours or so, what you would normally expect a hangover to set in and all the symptoms clear up – so if this persists, we’re looking at it more likely to be an Omicron infection,” he told The Sun.

“If rest, a takeout, and lying on the couch improve your symptoms,” he adds, “it’s probably not Omicron.”

It is also important to identify symptoms that are different than what you would expect from a hangover.

Hangover and omicron: Dr. Adam says that people should listen to their body to see if it feels different.

And if you notice unusual signs or combinations of indicators, it’s “really wise” to try and isolate, he adds.

“So if you are really tired with a headache and you also have a fever and cough, for example, then self-isolate and do a PCR,” he explains.

Dr. Adam’s comments come after experts revealed that the strain produces symptoms that resemble the common cold.

The doctor said that if you experience a fever, cough, or loss of taste and smell, all indicators of Omicron, you should isolate yourself and get a PCR test.

The time it takes for Omicron symptoms to appear after exposure may be shorter than with other variants, he said.

Therefore, Britons who contract the virus during a night of partying may be suffering the next morning.

He said, “It certainly could make you feel more tired than you normally would, and we also know that hangover headaches can be quite unpleasant.”

“[Una resaca] initially it could exacerbate or worsen the symptoms, as a double effect with the virus ”.

He urged the British to be cautious and, when in doubt, immediately self-isolate and take a test.

