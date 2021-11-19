Free cuba

One of the biggest winners of the night was the hit “Patria y Vida”, performed by Cubans Yotuel, Descemer Bueno, Gente de Zona, El Funky and Maykel Osorbo, who is imprisoned in Cuba.

The song that became the anthem of the protests that rocked the island in July took home the two Latin Grammys for which it was nominated: Best Urban Song and Song of the Year.

“This is the first Grammy that the Cuban people have won,” Alexander Delgado, of the Gente de Zona duo, told the media.

Descemer Bueno stressed that Osorbo “is the first political prisoner to win a Grammy.”

“This song is a great example of the power that music has to mobilize and unite us for the promise of a better day,” said Cuban singer Gloria Estefan at the gala, introducing Cuban musicians who, dressed in white, performed rap and they closed their performance shouting “Patria y Vida”.

The slogan was also heard in the corridors of the MGM Grand Garden Arena, where the ceremony was held.

The other winner of the night was the Colombian Juliana Velásquez, who won the award for Best New Artist.

The Latin Grammys returned to the face-to-face format after a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic.

During the Premiere, which started shortly after noon at the Michelob Ultra Arena, 45 of the 53 awards of the largest American festival of music in Spanish and Portuguese were presented.

The Dominican Juan Luis Guerra, one of the favorites of the night, won two gramophones, including the Best Tropical Song with the Venezuelan Ricardo Montaner, among others, for “God so wanted it.” “Entre mar y palmeras”, of his authorship, won the statuette for Best Long Version Music Video.

The Panamanian Rubén Blades, together with Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, won the Latin Grammy for Album of the Year for Salswing!, while they also won in the category of Best Salsa Album with Sauce Plus!.

“We accept this award on behalf of everyone who is nominated because actually everyone here wins,” said Blades, who was honored the night before by the Latin Recording Academy as Person of the Year.

“Rubén, nobody in music has your literary work,” Puerto Rican René “Residente” Pérez told him in an emotional speech of gratitude for his influences.

On a night marked by the social message, the Chilean Mon Laferte, who won a Latin Grammy for Best Songwriter Album with Six, entered the scene with a mariachi costume embroidered with uteri and vaginas, while the Dominican merengue player Sergio Vargas accepted his award for Best Merengue / Bachata Album, inviting us to look towards Haiti.

With an eye on urban music, the Puerto Rican reggaeton player Bad Bunny won his two nominations, taking the gramophones for Best Rap / Hip Hop Song and Best Urban Music Album. Argentina’s Nathy Peluso triumphed with Muscle cramp, the Best Alternative Music Album.

Marília, we are going to remember you

The Latin Recording Academy held a special prelude for the delivery of the eight Portuguese-speaking categories, in which Paulinho da Viola stood out with the award for Best Samba / Pagode Album for You can always dream; Zeca Baleiro who obtained the Best Brazilian Popular Music Album with Cançoes d’além mar; and Ivete Sangalo who with Arraiá da Veveta won the award for Best Root Music Album in Portuguese Language.

The executive director of the Latin Recording Academy, Manuel Abud, opened this special premiere with a speech in Portuguese honoring the so-called “Queen of Sertanejo”, Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane crash on November 5, at 26 years.

“I propose that everyone dedicate this ceremony to the memory of Marília and her musical legacy,” said Abud. During the gala, the Brazilian artist Anitta also paid a brief tribute. “Marília, we are going to remember you today, tomorrow and always.”