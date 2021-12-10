CHARLOTTE, NC, USA (AP) – Cam Newton said he felt partly responsible for the firing of offensive coordinator Joe Brady, which occurred this week, despite the fact that the quarterback has been only three games in the ranks of the Panthers. from Carolina.

Newton’s goal is to win games. And keep your own job.

“Do I think I had something to do with this? The competitor within me tells me absolutely yes, ”Newton said. “The truth is, you don’t lose your job when you are successful. In this situation I must do what I can control to make sure I have a job as well. You have to be honest ”.

Newton is 0-2 since taking over at quarterback for the Panthers. He has lost his last 10 starting meetings with Carolina since the 2018 season.

The previous season he was 7-8 as a starting quarterback for New England.

Now, Newton faces additional pressure to respond.

He’s playing on a one-year deal and has no guarantees of coming back next season if the Panthers (5-7) don’t start to improve in the last five games of the season.

So far, Newton has completed 55.8% of his passes for 289 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also got two touchdowns through carries.

But his most recent performance in a 33-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins resulted in him being relegated to the bench in the fourth quarter after a rating of 5.8, the worst of his life.

He completed five of 21 passes for 92 yards.

The loss also saw Brady sacked after just 28 games as offensive coordinator. The firing is hardly Newton’s fault. The Panthers’ troubles began long before the quarterback arrived.

Carolina has lost seven of its last nine games and has the 31st offense in the league.

Matt Rhule, the Panthers head coach, turned to Jeff Nixon, his high school teammate and his offensive coordinator at Baylor, this week to handle Carolina’s attack for the remainder of the season.

Nixon, the team’s running backs coach, will be just the second African-American coordinator in the league, along with Byron Leftwich of Tampa Bay.

“It’s a story that makes me feel good, but this is the NFL, a league that is based on production. I don’t think I need to say more, Newton said. ”I’m excited for his opportunity, yes. But I’m also disappointed in what happened to Joe. “