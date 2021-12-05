One more year Calzedonia surprises us with its collection of party stockings. A special edition loaded with glitter, sequins, stone applications, lace, tulle, gold and silver, perfect to show off the most special party nights.

This Christmas, if you want to wear a outfit striking and daring with a skirt or dress, also during the day, bet on one of these designs that will not leave you indifferent. The tights decorated with rhinestone fringes, stone applications and damask tulle models in gold or gold. longuette with leather effect briefs.





Boot effect tights. Its price is 19,95 EUR.





Opaque fringed tights with back rhinestone details. Its price is 19,95 EUR.





Tulle tights with gold damask design. Its price is 19,95 EUR.





The collection is completed with leggings bell-bottoms full of sequins and velvet in geometric patterns or with sparkly details, and a very striking and sexy floral lace and fishnet momo.





Sheer floral lace fishnet jumpsuit. The price is 29,95 euros.





Black stockings with appliqué details. Its price is 19,95 EUR.





Tulle tights with leather effect briefs and velvet bows. Its price is 19,95 EUR.





Leggings flared in shiny devoured velvet. Its price is 35.95 euros.





Flared leggings with sequins. Its price is 39.95 euros.

Photos | Calzedonia