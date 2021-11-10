For the tenth consecutive year, Tecnológico de Monterrey, through the Center for the Recognition of Human Dignity, launches the call to Tec 2022 Woman Award, which recognizes the transformative power of women.

This initiative is a space in which said academic institution makes visible and recognizes the talent of students, graduates, collaborators, teachers and managers, in various fields, and who are part of its four institutions (Tec de Monterrey, Tecmilenio, TecSalud and SorteosTec) .

Those who wish to apply can do so themselves or through other people from the Institution. The call consists of 9 categories:

Transforming power, which rewards women decision makers who stand out for their work with innovation and / or inclusion.

Sciences, for women who stand out in this field for their research or innovation within their area of ​​knowledge.

Health & Wellness, aimed at women who stand out for creating and promoting mental health and well-being spaces with a gender perspective.

Citizenship with a gender perspective, designed for women who work for the promotion of gender equality and the eradication of gender violence.

# She4She, for women who launch initiatives so that more women have access to education or the development of skills that allow them paid activities and formality in their jobs.

Art and Cultural Management, aimed at women who excel in art or who include themes with a gender perspective in their artistic production.

Entrepreneurship, which rewards women creators of innovative companies, products or services that facilitate people’s lives or that represent an innovation in management, organization or technology in their undertaking.

Sports and Sports Management, to recognize women who excel in any sport or are promoters of women or girls in this area in favor of gender equality individually or within the institution or company where they work.

Environment, will recognize women whose work is exemplary and outstanding on issues related to climate change and sustainability.

The jury for each category will be made up of members of the Tec de Monterrey community. The winners will receive the “Muliere Amet” (“challenging woman” in Latin) award, a piece designed by the C37 design studio inspired by the powerful sculpture “Fearless girl” by Kristen visbal.

The call for the Tec 2022 Woman Award will be open from November 1 to 26, 2021 and can be consulted in its entirety on the site https://premiomujer.tec.mx/. The winners will be announced in January 2022 and the awards ceremony will take place on March 3, 2022.

RGP