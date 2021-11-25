The Epic Games Store promotion for Black Friday 2021 continues and will remain active until next week, to which has been added the usual promotion every week with which users can free download some other video game.

This time the chosen ones are a pack for Antstream, available by clicking here, and you can also get hold of theHunter: Call of the Wild from this other link. You will have until December 2 to add both to your account forever, at which time they will be Dead by Daylight and while True: learn those who will take over.

Antstream – Epic Welcome Pack

It is a pack with Gems, the internal currency of the game, valued at 14.99 euros. Exactly includes 1,090 Gems that can be used to play different games, participate in challenges and tournaments in any of the 1,000 retro titles that are part of this collection.

theHunter: Call of the Wild

In this hunting simulator, players will travel through an open world with a realistic touch that takes place in various areas of the world in which the objective will be hunt animals, in addition to inviting other players to join the mission.