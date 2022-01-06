Former Horizon Designer: Forbidden West Chris James Believes Horizon: Call of the Mountain will redefine AAA Virtual Reality games. Sony unveiled Horizon: Call of the Mountain during its presentation at CES 2022, promising a PlayStation VR 2 experience that allows gamers to explore its vast sci-fi world in a new and even more immersive way.

Details of Horizon’s VR adventure remain scant, though the sudden appearance of a Tall Neck midway through the teaser suggests that the project will be relatively massive in scope. Series creator Guerrilla Games is leading the project alongside Firesprite, the VR developer behind The Persistence, who joined Sony’s first-party family in September 2021. At Sony’s CES 2022 conference The PSVR 2 was also formally announced, with specifics details confirming leaked information about its 4K capabilities, single-cable setup, and eye-tracking technology.

Following the announcement of Horizon: Call of the Mountain, former Forbidden West lead world designer Chris James informed fans that while he did not work on the VR adventure, he is sure it will “change what the game means. VR for AAA games. ” This seems like a daring choice of words, especially when you consider Valve’s award-winning Half-Life: Valve’s Alyx. Of course, players will be able to judge the merit of James’ claim when the Horizon VR title hits stores for PlayStation VR 2. The former Forbidden West developer’s post reads as follows:

Evidently Chris James saw something in Call of the Mountain that inspired the bold comment above. But since Sony has shown so little of the project in action, it’s hard to discern whether or not the developer’s claim is justified.

Sony started sharing cursory information about the PlayStation VR 2 in early 2020. Although the helmet itself remained shrouded in mystery for quite some time, the hardware maker didn’t hesitate to show off its new VR controllers. Shaped like the forend of a basket-shaped sword, the PSVR 2 controllers have an orb-like design and feature many of the PS5 DualSense gamepad attachments, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. From the outside, the dedicated VR joysticks appear to be a step above the Move controllers that were instrumental in the original PlayStation VR headset.