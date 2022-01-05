PlayStation shows its big bet on virtual reality with a powerful device and a new exclusive game.

As had been rumored in recent hours, PlayStation had its moment of prominence during Sony’s conference at CES 2022 in Las Vegas shared all the PSVR2 specifications, the new generation of virtual reality glasses, and last but not least, a new game in the Horizon series for virtual reality was announced. Horizon Call of the Mountain is being developed by Guerrilla and Firesprite, the studio that PlayStation bought just a few months ago.

As for PSVR2, PlayStation has thrown the house out the window, it will feature 4K and HDR support Thank you to your OLED panels 2000 × 2040 pixels per eye and a refresh rate between 90 and 120 Hz. PlayStation seeks to create an “incredibly deep sense of immersion” (via Gamingbolt), so this new generation of virtual reality glasses also incorporates a haptic vibration motor With which players can “feel the elevated pulse of a character during tense moments, the avalanche of objects that pass near the character’s head or the push of a vehicle as the character advances at full speed”.

PlayStation also promises improvements in the eye tracking, headset vibration response, 3D audio, and Sense controller functions with which the device will be controlled. Still no price or launch date has been specified concrete for this PSVR2, but its final specifications, and they are as follows:

Panel type: OLED

Panel resolution: 2000 x 2040 per eye

Panel refresh rate: 90 Hz, 120 Hz

Adjustable lens gap

Field of View: Approx. 110 degree

Sensors: Six-axis motion detection system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer accelerometer) and IR proximity sensor

Cameras: 4 cameras for headphone and controller monitoring

Infrared camera for eye tracking by eye

Feedback :: Vibration in the earphone

Communication with PS5: USB type C

Audio: Built-in microphone (input) and stereo headphone jack (output)

Horizon: Call of the Mountain, the Guerrilla series goes to VR

Aside from the new PSVR2 details, the other big announcement of the night was Horizon: Call of the Mountain, a new game in the Horizon series that is being developed in collaboration between Guerrilla and Firesprite, and promises to be one of the reality games. most impressive virtual games ever made. Its managers assure that it is a new game in the series that it is “building from scratch” to get the most out of PSVR2.

They haven’t shared too many details about their story or gameplay, but they confirm that will star a completely new character, although some familiar faces will also appear. This includes Aloy, the main protagonist of the Horizon series.

Of course, Horizon: Call of the Mountain does not have a release date, but your arrival with PSVR2 is expected. The one that will come out shortly is Horizon Forbidden West, which will arrive on PS4 and PS5 on February 18.

