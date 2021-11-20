Call of Duty: Warzone's new map delayed

In a few weeks the new map of the peaceful on Call of Duty: Warzone, same that would be accompanied by the first season of Battle pass for Vanguard. Well, players will now have to wait a bit longer to enjoy this content since Activision announced a delay for both of you, but rest assured, the wait will not be as heavy as you might have thought.

Via Twitter, the official Call of Duty account posted that the previously mentioned content will now arrive a week after originally announced.

“Season 1 of Vanguard and Warzone Pacific will now be released on December 8.” Vanguard owners will have exclusive 24-hour access to the Caldera map. Open access starts on December 9. “

Update: Season 1 of #Vanguard and Warzone Pacific will now release Dec. 8. Vanguard owners will have 24-hour exclusive first play access to the Caldera map. Open access begins on Dec. 9. pic.twitter.com/GnnYCp6g75 – Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 19, 2021

Season one of Vanguard will add new maps and game modes, as well as weapons, accessories and updates for the mode Zombies. November 24 new challenges will come to the mode multiplayer from Vanguard which will give us a few additional details about Boiler and its different points of interest, this in preparation for its debut in December.

Activision promised to give us more details as we get closer to its release date, but in case you’re still not sure whether or not it’s worth getting into VanguardRemember that a free trial is currently available where you can enjoy its section multiplayer.

Editor’s note: Activision did not specifically mention why this delay is due, but it may have to do with the recent report that came out this week, in which Bobby Kotick, CEO of the company, is accused of having participated in the cases of harassment and discrimination that they lived inside the studio.

Via: Call of duty