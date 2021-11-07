Call Of Duty: Vanguard is already among us and brings a new story about World War II in the campaign mode. But … How long does it last?

Call of Duty: Vanguard is already among us and we have again a story centered on the Second World War in one of the largest franchises in the video game industry. The particularity of Call of duty is that their campaigns added to the multiplayer and the missions of the Warzone They make the game perform a lot. But many wonder How long is this single player campaign going to last in Vanguard?

The campaign lasts approximately six hours. But it is not a short time compared to others, since it is what usually last most of the current campaigns of Call of duty.

It seems that this mode has no secrets or collectibles to play again, but many may be tempted to replay the campaign in order to get all the trophies or achievements. These are based almost entirely on how you take down enemy units. There is a mission of sniper which consists of not missing any shot you take. Another mission is to shoot down all enemies stealthily, that is, shooting them down without using a gun.

Vanguard is the second set of Sledgehammer set in the Second World War. Instead of focusing on massive conflicts and expansion, the game puts you in the position of leader of a team of four members of the Special Forces They help turn the tide of war without the help of another team. And now you can buy it for PC, Xbox or PlayStation.

