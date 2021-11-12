Call of Duty: Vanguard had this insult to Islam and they already removed it

When to the plane of videogames they take religious representations, there is talk of delicate terrain that sometimes results in complaints from the faithful who see insensitive portraits, a scenario that has just experienced Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The most recent creation of Sledgehammer Games has its respective Zombies Mode, where the action takes place on various maps where the undead threat must be exterminated.

On one of the maps of COD: Vanguard appeared pages torn from the Qur’an scattered around the ground and, as if that wasn’t enough, blood stained.

Social networks were filled with messages from practitioners of islam what do you like Call of duty and that they found this disrespect to their sacred scriptures.

“As a member of the Islamic faith, I see this as highly insulting. All religions must be treated with respect and Islam is no different. Being portrayed as a terrorist threat is one thing, but treating religious and sacred scriptures disrespectfully is intolerable “said Talha Amjad of Respawn First.

One of the tweets that most put the spotlight on this situation says “Brothers, I see Quran pages on the floor on the zombie map. If this is correct, it should be removed as soon as possible ” and was accompanied by images showing that, indeed, the pages lie on the floor and blood stained.

Once the problem in networks has been detonated, Activision issued a statement through Polygon for recognize what was there insensitive content towards the Muslim community and that it was included in an equivocal way.

“It has been removed. It never had to have appeared this way in the game. We deeply apologize. We are taking internal measures to address this situation and to prevent occurrences of this type in the future “, remarked the company.

Call of Duty: Vanguard last went on sale November 5th and it is the first installment of the saga that takes place in the framework of the Second World War since Call of Duty: WWII.