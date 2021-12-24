Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest title in Activision’s hit first-person shooter series. Although his return to the second round of the world has not been to the liking of all fans, what has been an unparalleled triumph is his new anti-cheat system, baptized as RICOCHET and which has also been implemented in Warzone, the Battle Royale of the saga.

Through the official Call of Duty Twitter account, we have been able to witness how Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone’s new anti-cheat system beats 14,000 hackers in just one day, a real success where they exist.

This is the number of missions that the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign has

This is a truly massive number of bans, which have been achieved thanks to the extra effectiveness that this new security system provides when detecting hackers in these titles.

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone’s new anti-cheat system beats 14,000 hackers in just one day

In addition, this measure is especially effective if we take into account that, as we informed you some time ago, from now on all those users who are banned for cheating can not only be banned from the title in which they cheat, but also the height of get banned from the entire Call of Duty saga. Let cheats tremble.