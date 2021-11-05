Since Call of Duty: Warzone It burst onto the battle royale scene, it became a fundamental piece for the franchise. Annual – or almost annual – deliveries continued to come out and incorporate new features to create an ecosystem always on the move and with something new to offer. This week -in one day- comes the last installment of the saga, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and a cinematic trailer was released connecting the title with Black ops cold war, Warzone and its new star map and more.

Characters from CoD Black Ops Cold War star in the new cinematic trailer alongside Captain Butcher, from Call of Duty: WW2. The first part of this new plot ends with the first look at Caldera, the new Warzone map that will replace Verdansk. Aside from the elaborate cutscenes, the ending of the video anticipates a bit of the location with gameplay from Dogfights mode.

The place VideoGameChronicle got a first look at Caldera, where you see important locations around the edges and a volcano in the middle. Areas with high building densities, several ports and a sector with “old structures” are anticipated. There is no official description of the new map yet and its characteristics have not been revealed, but all locations are expected to include new elements to the Warzone gameplay and inspire the creation of new modes. Fans are now wondering if the volcano is going to play a fundamental role in the new games or is it going to be a totally neutral location, among many other things.

Another striking location on the map is the airport, where the planes that star at the end of the cinematic trailer will surely be found, along with some other interesting objects. Some players are excited to receive a map that seems quite different from the previous one, with a much more populated outskirts and places of interest distributed to favor another type of dynamics. For example, there are many mountainous areas that are going to give rise to new strategies in the vertical game, which gives more notoriety to areas that seem quite quiet.

Coming Soon, Call of Duty: Warzone will be renamed Warzone Pacific to give rise to the new map and it may change the rules of the game with news that has yet to be announced. On November 30, Verdansk is going to blast goodbye to make way for Caldera on December 2. Aside from the map, the first season of Vanguard content begins and the anti-cheat system called RICOCHET is launched, which promises to end the overpopulation of hackers on the servers.

