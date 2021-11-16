Call of Duty saga collapses with Vanguard after 14-year sales reign

Accustomed to seeing Call of Duty triumph on the sales charts with each installment released year after year for more than a decade now, Call of Duty Vaguard has been the game that has ended Activision’s hot streak. For the first time in 14 years, Vanguard would have achieved worst UK sales result during its launch weekend.

Despite the fact that Call of Duty Vanguard managed to place itself at the top of the UK sales charts (via GamesIndustry), the result was a 40% decrease in sales compared to last year’s delivery. VGC goes one step further and ensures that it is worst result in series for 14 years.

According to the media’s own sources, Vanguard would be below in sales of all previous installments of the series until Modern Warfare, the original from 2007. Compared to the sales record achieved by Black Ops in 2010, this new delivery would be 200% below. Compared to other notorious failures in the series, it would still be below Ghosts by 52% and below Infinite Warfare by 16%.

This drastic decrease in sales can be caused by various reasons, such as F2P games competition within the genre or the little interest that this delivery generated since its very announcement, well below that of previous years. Likewise, it should not be ruled out that the scandals within Activision-Blizzard for brutal labor and sexual abuse have ended up impacting the company’s sales. Recall that the first Vanguard trailer was released without the Activision logo.

In any case, even with this resounding decline in sales compared to previous installments in the series, Call of Duty Vanguard is second best UK release of the year. Only surpassed by FFA 22, which is still the king in the Anglo-Saxon country.