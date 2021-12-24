Before moving on to the codes, remember that these may have expired, have already been used or be designed for a region other than yours, if this is the case of the latter, you can use a VPN to change the region of your device, in Our guides tell you how to do it. Call of Duty: Mobile features tons of in-game items, such as characters, skins, weapon skins, and much more. These can be unlocked by leveling up, completing various missions and challenges, or by using your CoD Points in the game. But if you want exclusive objects for free, you can use the redemption codes to claim some for free, and this is where we can help you, since this time we have 9 new free redemption codes for December 24, 2021.

The free redemption codes from Call of Duty: Mobile They can be found through the official social networks of the game or through some YouTubers and influencers associated with Activision; However, you must remember that some codes are specific for each account and may not work for everyone, and some are limited to certain regions. Also remember to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain time.

Call of Duty Mobile: Free Redemption Codes for December 24 (2021)

6RRB1R2YZ7Q8

JQYHZ09MLMK7

3S7YNXZB5UWU

Z4KSXZB1BSWA

3TSDW5ELRRAG

EGJN26BHXR07

HS8WFGAJDSQN

D8BUCW87Z59S

K6PRFFPRXHU4

How to redeem redemption codes in Call of Duty Mobile:

Open Call of Duty: Mobile on your device and go to the profile section present in the upper left corner of the main screen.

Copy the UID of the gamer profile and close the game.

Now go to the Call of Duty: Mobile Trade Center.

Enter the UID you copied from the game and the redemption code in their respective boxes.

Enter the captcha for human verification and click the Submit button.

Now, open Call of Duty: Mobile again and check the mailbox to collect your reward.

Note: Redemption codes for Call of Duty: Mobile usually have an expiration time, so it may be possible that these have already expired when you try to redeem them. Also, some of these codes may be limited to specific regions; If so, you can change the region of your device through a VPN, which will allow you to redeem codes belonging to a region other than yours.