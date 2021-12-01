This year has not been good for first-person war shooters More popular. In the last couple of weeks the news has been focused on the poor reception it had Battlefield 2042 with critics and the public, so that Call of Duty: Vanguard He stopped being in the conversation, although he also arrived in this same November.

But the truth is that Call of Duty: Vanguard in short, it did not have the reception they presumed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in 2019 and Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War in 2020.

It could be assumed that Call of Duty: Vanguard was quickly forgotten by the controversy surrounding Activision Blizzard (derived from the complaints of sexual harassment filed against him), but to be more certain about it GamesIndustrty.biz developed a study based on the opinion of users of the franchise and the results reflect that there is already exhaustion.

Of the total users surveyed, the bulk answered that they are busy playing other titles, while the second most repeated answer is that it was too much Call of duty.

The responses are shocking if you consider that Activision’s strategy is to launch a Call of duty every year.

These were the responses with the highest incidence in descending order:

Was occupied playing other games I have played too Call of duty / There are many Call of duty I am not interested World War II games The reviews they discouraged me I am happy playing Call of Duty: Warzone I’m waiting another game Another reason. In this area, responses were received:

to. Activision Blizzard

b. Price

c. Toxic community

d. Weak single player campaign

and. Download size

It is important to clarify that the GamesIndustry.biz figures are not based on insights from users around the world, but the truth is that the game happened as if no one had noticed.