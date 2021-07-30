The Interinstitutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS). As well as the Stomatology Committee (CE) through the General Directorate of Quality and Health Education (DGCES) of the Ministry of Health. They summon Mexican and foreign stomatologists to ENARE.

CALL: Stomatological Specialties

They summon Mexican and foreign stomatologists interested in entering the National Health System to study some of the Stomatological Specialties with university endorsement and support the NATIONAL EXAM FOR APPLICANTS TO STOMATOLOGICAL RESIDENCES.

Which will take place on September 26, 2021, in accordance with the procedure established in the Call that you can consult in the following link.

What is?

The National Exam for Aspiring Stomatological Residences (ENARE). ANDIt is an instrument for measuring general, objective and consensual stomatology knowledge. Which constitutes the first stage of the process to enter one of the specialty courses that are offered (Maxillofacial Surgery, Pediatric Stomatology and Maxillofacial Prosthesis).

The result obtained represents 40% of the final score of the selection process.

STAGES

The second stage of the selection process consists of a hospital stay where the competencies of the applicants are evaluated. This, to be able to occupy a resident position in one of the specialties offered. The result obtained represents 60% of the final score.

The ENARE is carried out with audited and notarized processes in their different stages. As well as with a comprehensive security system to guarantee the quality and confidentiality of the process.

REGISTRATION TO ENARE

Each applicant for stomatological residency must comply with the following requirements and conditions. Therefore, prior to registration, it is essential to read and verify in its entirety, taking into account the following:

REGISTRATION DEADLINES

The registration period through the electronic registration system will take place from 10:00 am on June 7, until 6:00 p.m. on August 18, 2021.

INTERNET REGISTRATION

The aspiring stomatological residence must enter the internet league for registration http://dgces.salud.gob.mx/enare. Y select the category in which you are going to participate: Mexican or foreign.

For Mexican category, provide the following information, as it appears in its official documentation. Name (s), paternal last name, maternal last name, gender, email, date of birth. As well as place of birth (federal entity) and Unique Population Registry Code (CURP).

* Take special care when entering your personal email and CURP. Since these data will be used to access the system and review its status in the “Check Situation” module.

The aspiring stomatological residency should not register if they meet any of the following conditions. Otherwise, the folio of your electronic file will be CANCELLED.

REQUIREMENTS:

Have an average of less than 8 (eight) in undergraduate studies. Have been selected on two or more occasions. Without having finished the

selection process or dental specialization. Be taking a specialization course during 2022 and have completed some stomatological specialization through ENARE.

EXAM VENUE

The exam application will take place at the only venue in Mexico City.

The address of the headquarters can be consulted in the following link http://dgces.salud.gob.mx/enare from the third week of July 2021.