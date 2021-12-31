

Sports never stop and after a complicated year with the pandemic, 2022 arrives in a similar situation. Although the vaccination rate is high, the new omicron variant is also wreaking havoc in this world and already some professional sporting events begin to be canceled.

But there are only two weeks until the end of 2021, and it is a good time to know what they will be the most important sporting events that we will be able to enjoy next year, with the Beijing Winter Olympics and the Qatar World Cup as main competitions.

2022 sports calendar

January

2 / Dakar Rally, Saudi Arabia (motorsport)

7 / Mexico Clausura Tournament (soccer)

9 / African Cup of Nations, Cameroon (soccer)

16 / Houston Marathon, United States (athletics)

16 / Spanish Super Cup (football)

17-30 / Australian Open (tennis)

February

4 / Winter Olympics, Beijing, China

5 / Argentine Open (tennis)

6 / Miami Marathon, United States (athletics)

6 / Dallas Open, United States (tennis)

8 / Copa Libertadores de América (football)

13 / Super Bowl, United States (American football)

14 / Rio de Janeiro Open, Brazil (tennis)

14 / Dubai Tournament, United Arab Emirates (tennis)

20 / Austin Marathon, United States (athletics)

20 / NBA All-Star, United States (basketball)

21 / Telcel Mexican Open, Acapulco, Mexico (tennis)

March

1 / Atlanta Marathon, United States (athletics)

6 / Moto GP season (motorcycling)

7 / Indian Wells Masters (tennis)

20 / Formula One season, Bahrain GP (motorsport)

21 / Miami Masters, United States (tennis)

22 / Real Madrid vs. Barça, Spain (soccer)

27 / Rome Marathon, Italy (athletics)

27 / Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (motorsport)

April

2 / WrestleMania, Dallas, USA (professional wrestling)

3 / Motorcycle GP Argentine Grand Prix (motorcycling)

7 / Augusta Masters, USA (golf)

9 / Monte Carlo Tournament, Monaco (tennis)

10 / Australian Formula One Grand Prix (motorsport)

10 / Moto GP Grand Prix of Texas, USA (motorcycling)

16 / NBA Playoffs, USA (basketball)

18 / Boston Marathon, USA (athletics)

23 / World Cup Marching, Belarus (athletics)

23 / Copa del Rey Final, Spain (football)

24 / Brooklyn Marathon, USA (athletics)

24 / Emilia-Romagna Formula One Grand Prix (motorsport)

24 / Motorcycle GP Grand Prix of Portugal (motorcycling)

May

1 / Motorcycle GP Spanish Grand Prix (motorcycling)

2 / Masters of Rome, Italy (tennis)

6 / Giro d’Italia (cycling)

7 / Kentucky Derby, USA (equestrian)

13 / Japan Swimming World Cup (swimming)

15 / Motorcycle GP French Grand Prix

16 / Roland Garros, France (tennis)

19 / PGA Championship, USA (golf)

22 / Spanish Formula One Grand Prix (motorsport)

28 / Champions League final (football)

Indianapolis 29/500 Miles (Motorsports)

29 / Monaco Formula One Grand Prix (motorsport)

29 / Motorcycle GP Italian Grand Prix (motorcycling)

June

2 / NBA Finals, USA (basketball)

5 / San Diego Marathon, USA (athletics)

5 / Motorcycle GP Grand Prix of Catalonia (motorsport)

11/24 Hours of Le Mans, France (motorsport)

12 / Azerbaijan Grand Prix of Formula One (motorsport)

16 / US Open de Golf, USA (golf)

19 / Canadian Formula One Grand Prix (motorsport)

26 / Motorcycle GP Netherlands Grand Prix (motorcycling)

27 / Wimbledon, England (tennis)

July

1 / Tour de France (cycling)

1 / Women’s Hockey World Cup

3 / British Formula One Grand Prix (motorsport)

10 / Austrian Formula One Grand Prix (motorsport)

10 / Motorcycle GP Finnish Grand Prix (motorcycling)

14 / British Golf Open (golf)

16 / Hamburg Tournament (tennis)

19 / Motorcycle GP German Grand Prix (motorsport)

24 / San Francisco Marathon, USA (athletics)

24 / French Formula One Grand Prix (motorsport)

31 / Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix (motorsport)

August

1 / World Taekwondo Championships, Wuxi, China

6 / Rogers Cup, USA (tennis)

7 / Motorcycle GP Great Britain Grand Prix (motorcycling)

13 / Cincinnati Masters (tennis)

19 / Tour of Spain (cycling)

21 / Motorcycle GP Austrian Grand Prix

28 / Mexico City Marathon (athletics)

28 / Belgian Formula One Grand Prix (motorsport)

29 / US Open (tennis)

September

4 / Motorcycle GP San Marino Grand Prix (motorcycling)

4 / Formula One Netherlands Grand Prix (motorsport)

11 / Italian Formula One Grand Prix (motorsport)

18 / Moto GP Grand Prix of Aragon (motorcycling)

25 / Russian Formula One Grand Prix (motorsport)

25 / Motorcycle GP Japanese Grand Prix (motorcycling)

October

2 / London Marathon (athletics)

2 / Formula One Singapore Grand Prix (motorsport)

2 / Motorcycle GP Thai Grand Prix (motorcycling)

8 / Hawaii Ironman (athletics)

9 / Chicago Marathon (athletics)

9 / Japanese Formula One Grand Prix (motorsport)

16 / Motorcycle GP Australian Grand Prix (motorcycling)

19 / 2022-2023 NBA Season, USA (basketball)

23 / Formula One United States Grand Prix (motorsport)

23 / Motorcycle GP Malaysian Grand Prix (motorcycling)

29 / Final of the Copa Libertadores de América (football)

30 / Mexican Formula One Grand Prix (motorsport)

November

6 / New York Marathon, USA (athletics)

6 / Motorcycle GP Valencia Grand Prix (motorcycling)

13 / Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix (motorsport)

20 / Philadelphia Marathon (athletics)

20 / Abu Dhabi Brazilian Grand Prix (motorsport)

21 / Qatar World Cup (soccer)

December

1 / Swimming World Cup, Russia

31 / San Silvestre Race, Sao Paulo (athletics)