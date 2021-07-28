in the next MotoGP appointments. In this way, the current Yamaha tester will be at the controls of the Italian’s M1. Meanwhile, the Italian rider will continue to recover fromof which he underwent surgery at the end of last month due to the various problems it had caused him in the previous months.

Morbidelli’s payback times indicate that the Italian would not return to action at least until the San Marino GP, appointment scheduled for September 19. If they are correct, Cal Crutchlow will have the option of competing with the second M1 of the SRT Yamaha team in the two races held in Austria -August 8 and 15- and in the British GP that takes place in Silverstone on August 29. August. It remains to be defined if Crutchlow’s presence with the team extends to the Aragón GP, proof that it takes place a week before the Misano round.

Although Cal Crutchlow has some experience with the Yamaha M1 from his work as a tester for the brand, the 35-year-old rider has ridden with the brand’s MotoGP less than expected. Perhaps for this reason, he does not set high goals for his program as a substitute for Morbidelli: «It is not easy to set goals for these three racesSo the key to everything will be to understand the bike well, since my training time has been limited. What’s more, we will not have the latest version of the M1So you have to understand how the bike works to be fast.