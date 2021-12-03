The National Police has discovered that CaixaBank It is once again used as bait for a phishing campaign in Spain. The victim receives an SMS that reads like this:

CaixaBank: Dear customer, we have detected a suspicious access attempt on your account, for your security you should verify your data

This text is followed by a link, as you can see in the following image and that link is the one that can make you falling into the risk of giving compromised bank information.





Even before the merger of Bankia with CaixaBank, which has been talked about a lot because Bizum stopped working for the clients of this bank, there have been different moments in which the authorities and users have alerted of similar SMS, on behalf of this bank and looking to steal information. And the National Police remembers: “Do not click on links of unknown origin 🙏 “.

And turn the donkey to the wheat … 🤦‍♀️ Not!!! That the bank does not inform you of problems in your account #on-line via sms ✉ It is #phishing Do not click on links of unknown origin 🙏#Nopiques pic.twitter.com/gX8tWQX7n8 – National Police (@policia) December 2, 2021

The authorities remember that “the bank does not inform you of problems in your online account through sms” and that is one of the signals that can alert you to discover when a notification or a message aims to steal information from you.

There are other signs to take into account, of which CaixaBank also warns. For example, they explain “it is essential analyze in detail the sender’s email address and not trust only the name that it shows us.

On the other hand, phishing campaigns are massive and target hundreds of thousands of people around the world. Therefore, it is common that they do not have the personal data of their potential victims and use generic terms like “friend”, “Dear customer” or “Good morning”, without using each individual’s first name.