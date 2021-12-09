Rodrigo Fernández Martínez, president of the Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Caintra) of Nuevo León, affirmed that they are concerned that the collection of a new green tax has collection purposes, since in many states of the country taxes have been imposed with the environmental excuse to actually increase government revenue.

“We are concerned about any tax that will take away Nuevo León’s competitiveness to continue growing, creating jobs, improving the quality of life and first-rate services for its population,” said the CEO of Sigma.

In building consensus, he said, taxes that encourage the environment should not be confused with collection taxes.

The industrialist supported an environmental initiative to improve air quality proposed by Governor Samuel García, as well as the dissemination of companies that are compliant with ecology, which currently, he said, are the majority.

The Nuevo León president and his work team must create incentives so that companies that violate environmental regulations have motivations to invest and regulate themselves, said the president of Caintra.

He added that they have had a dialogue with the government and the talks have been constructive: “The tax we have is more on the collection side, they have already proposed a tax on air quality.”

The air quality tax proposed by Samuel García has yet to be approved by the Nuevo León Congress, said Fernández Martínez.

The governor has assured that the green taxes contemplated in the 2022 tax reform do not have a collection tint, but rather a regulatory one for all those companies and factories that pollute the environment.

García indicated that at no time will the pockets of New Leonese be affected, since the taxes seek to encourage factories to invest in green processes instead of paying the State said tax.

“Green taxes are what is called regulatory taxes, they do not seek to collect, rather what they want is to encourage companies and factories that pollute, what will be cheaper for them? Investing in filters, boilers or green processes instead of paying the state a fee? ”He questioned on November 26.

The president commented that the quarries, when making their extractions, leave the soil of the hills eroded, so that with the winds they raise particles there that pollute the air; They will be charged a fee of 1.5 UMAs, and that charge will go to reforest the damage they did.

As for the almost 260 factories and 22 polluting quarries, if they exceed the environmental standard, a penalty of 2.79 quotas will be applied.

“With that money (I want) to start clean air programs, environmental programs, mobility programs that reduce pollution in Nuevo León completely or much in part,” he explained.

“Pollution to the soil, subsoil and water, solid waste, the control of special volumes that are thrown there into sanitary landfills, factories that are per cubic meter throwing into our rivers, Santa Catarina, Potosí, oils, soaps, those van to start paying for and remediating the damage they do to the ecosystem; that is why they are going to be charged 1.10 fees ”, García anticipated.

In this regard, Fernández Martínez endorsed the vigilance of the state authorities in environmental matters.

“If the Federation does not have enough inspectors, it may not be able to deepen, that is why the state seeks to collect a tax for companies to comply,” added the president of Caintra.

“For companies that are not complying with the rules today, then they will have a tax, but they will have an incentive so that any investment they make to improve air quality is taken into account as taxes,” said the leader. business.

