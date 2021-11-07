CAELi (@caeliyt) made in the last hours a series of publications on his popular Instagram account that have given much to talk about. The 5 posts of stories and photographs, got more than 232,293 of interactions between his most loyal followers.

The most relevant posts:

As if I like 🙊 Outfit and boots @dollskill ♥ ️

In the baby video @drakebell ♥ ️

The number 1 #halloween

This look empowered me💋

Happy birthday to my sweetheart @aleivanovastyle you know how much I love you! And I wish you the most beautiful today and always✨🍾 come back for us to celebrate my friend !! I LOVE YOU

Patricia Caeli Santaolalla López was born on February 2, 1990. Also known as Caeli or “Caelike”, had a first appearance as an extra on the comedy show Skimo Nickelodeon and as a presenter on The voice Kids of Televisa.

Caeli He started his YouTube career when he opened a channel in 2010; account that would grow to reach millions of followers. Four years later, in 2014, Caeli was designated by MTV as a “digital icon” at the Millennial Awards. In 2018, the youtuber starred in a photo shoot for the magazine Maxim.