In Madrid Spain, Cabify it is committed to occupying a place in the multimodality business with a new subscription service that encourages users to use various transport services; However, this strategy of making travel more efficient through a multimodal proposal in urban settings has been applied by Uber and Lyft in the United States for years.

The Uber and Lyft plan

With the new challenges of urbanization and the complexity of commuting, travelers are looking for new amenities and in the face of market needs, Uber and Lyft have been the disruptors of shared rides in the United States.

The multimodality or combined transport has the purpose of making the movement of people faster, easier and more efficient.

Within their applications, the aforementioned brands offer shared trips, with low costs, for large groups, vehicles with wheelchair access, among others.

However, its services of traditional and electric bicycles, electronic scooters and buses cater to the population that wants to travel to urban areas.

Multimodal transport also aims to make cities greener, smarter and more accessible.

Cabify launches its new subscription service

After testing with some 40,000 users in an initial six-month phase, Cabify decided to launch Cabify Go !, with the aim of applying the shared mobility strategy through a value offer based on price.

Until now it is known that the subscription will have a monthly price of 4.95 euros and will have the function of lowering the price of the different services of the company; For example, those who have the subscription will have a 10 percent discount on Cabify, How Soon, Kids, Group and Plus, and users will have a 30 percent discount on motorcycle, rollerblade and car rentals from Wible.

With this achievement, the company plans to expand its service to the rest of the regions, within the country where its headquarters are located as well as in the rest of its locations, including Mexico and Latin America.

The great competition between platforms that are committed to multimodality of transport

Since 2019, Uber, Lyft and LimeBike have sought to operate bike sharing in Seattle, United States.

Likewise, with Sequioa Capital, Uber and Google are making large investments in scooter technology, Bird, Lime and Spin, as they are very efficient for people who travel short distances through cities.

Uber and Lyft reportedly pursued a bid for public transportation for large groups of people in the form of a shared ride to the same destination.

In July 2018, Lyft announced plans to acquire Spanish transportation company Cabify. However, Cabify refused and reported that it enjoys excellent financial health in the markets it operates.

Facing the market, Uber, Lyft and Cabify are committed to the race for global multimodal expansion and are looking for the same opportunities to provide more options to their transport customers and be sustainable alternatives.

