C #, a programming language known to have been standardized by Microsoft, has long been a popular language traditionally thanks to .NET developersBut this year it has seen some rise in popularity.

Tiobe Software CEO Paul Jansen claims C # is “by far the most likely candidate” to be named programming language of the year, awarded to the language that has seen the greatest increase in ratings in a given year.

It is curious that C # is currently the fifth most popular language in Tiobe’s rankings (according to this revealed information), which is based on the queries that engineers and developers make in search engines and popular websites.

It reached its highest position in history in this classification, the third, in 2012, but as Jansen recalls, has never reached first place. In this year 2020, it was Python who took the first position in the last report presented.

C # was designed by Microsoft’s Anders Hejlsberg and released in 2000. This year Microsoft released version 10 of C # along with .NET 6 for Linux, macOS, and Windows, as well as Visual Studio 2022, its first 64-bit version of Visual Studio. The .NET version is also natively compatible with Apple Arm64 Silicon and Windows Arm64.

In the first quarter of this year, it was estimated that C # had 6.5 million professionals who use this programming language. The number of active C # developers increased at 500,000, according to figures from the State of the Developer Nation.

Currently, the most popular languages ​​in the Tiobe index after the aforementioned Python they are C, Java and C ++. Rounding out the top 10 are Visual Basic, JavaScript, Assembly Language, SQL, and Swift. Last month, Jansen pointed to the slow but steady decline of PHP as a popular language. In November it occupied the tenth position and in December it is in the 12th position.

PHP contributors, including IDE maker JetBrains, announced last month the creation of the PHP Foundation, which it is a collective bet to ensure the future of language and that more programmers get to know it thoroughly. It was created in response to the departure of a contributor who was your greatest insider.