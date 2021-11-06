Oncology.mx .-The first installment of the series Inside Story of C / Can explain how the Data frame The organization’s leaders are supporting the city’s efforts to strengthen the quality and continuity of data from cancer care systems.

High-quality, systems-level cancer care data that is complete, accurate and available is essential for identifying and prioritizing gaps in cancer care, developing solutions and policies appropriate to the context, forecasting, allocating resources, and measuring progress and impact. However, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimates that only one in five low- and middle-income countries has the data necessary to advance cancer policy.

A cornerstone of the Cancer City Challenge (C / Can) it is evidence-based decision making to improve access to quality health care. Therefore, the organization strives to have the appropriate validation processes, policies and systems in place to ensure that data quality and its responsible use are taken into account in all aspects of our work.

Definition of policies, processes and responsibility to improve data quality

Launched in 2021, the first iteration of the C / Can Responsible Data Framework serves as an organizational manual on data quality. Provides a common understanding of what defines data quality, establishes procedures and processes to ensure good data quality management of all C / Can-related data, and serves as a practical guide on six basic dimensions of the quality of the data and indicators to measure them.

It also offers a methodology for data quality control and guiding principles around data governance. The document includes an overview of corporate data roles, responsibilities and processes, such as data collection and validation, to ensure a consistent and rigorous approach across the organization.

“Focusing on improving the quality of the data collected throughout the C / Can process, taking into account the relevance, breadth, consistency, integrity, and accuracy of the data, among other components, is a key pillar of the C / Can data strategy. C / Can and has been a priority for 2020-2021”He expressed Rebecca Morton Doherty, Director of Policies and Global Impact of the organization.

From framework to action: the case of León, Mexico

In León, Guanajuato, the data collection process for assessing the city’s needs began in early September 2021, when health centers were invited to contribute data through an online questionnaire on infrastructure. , equipment, services, human resources for cancer care and the degree to which patients are placed in the center of care. This marked the launch of C / Can’s new data portal, built on learnings from previous C / Can cities and leveraging best practices in privacy, security, and data quality, in collaboration with expert developers, Dure Technologies. .

For the first time, a local C / Can data coordinator has also been hired to help the city manager ensure data quality standards are met. Additional measures in place to operationalize the Responsible Data Framework include:

Creation of a video tutorial to help data collectors navigate the C / Can needs assessment questionnaire, data portal, and QA.

New functionalities to manage user access and data validation for the data collectors of each facility, avoiding multiple entries from the same facility or department.

Create real-time data quality reporting dashboards showing the number of facilities that have completed the questionnaire, an average number of required questions answered, and a number of sections completed for each facility.

“Since León is the first city to implement the new data portal, we are systematically tracking technical error reports and inquiries raised by local data collectors, so that learnings can be leveraged to continually improve the portal and inform the process. in future cities,” said Eduardo Padrón, data coordinator in León, Mexico.

Use a broader lens for “responsible” data management

As we continue to invest in policies and processes and infrastructure to support data-driven decision making across the organization, it will also be important to consider the concept of responsible data beyond security, quality and privacy issues. Responsibility for the data also implies “a set of principles, processes and tools that seek to harness data to improve people’s lives in a responsible way.“

This is considered essential for “ensure fairness in the impact on the ground of data-driven policy decisions and actions. Inappropriate or irresponsible handling of data not only presents the risk of ineffectiveness. “

DZ