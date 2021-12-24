LG and Samsung would be responsible for incorporating the embedded camera into the screen of the next iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Read all the info Here!

Models iPhone they lagged a bit behind in designing their camera selfie and they seem to want to fix it. The Manzanita company has its users accustomed to the fact that the front camera is a notch, something that most mid-to-high-end cell phones stopped using a short time ago.

The rumor started earlier this year, when the analyst from Manzana, Ming-Chi Kuosaid that the models of 2022 of iPhone they were going to have camera inside the screen instead of a notch. But he also confirmed that, should it happen, only the models would have it. iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The rest of the models would keep the notch, unless the new camera is a hit with users.

According to the Korean media The Elec, Samsung, the provider of Apple OLED panel, would be in charge of providing all 6.1 ″ screens with the embedded camera for him iPhone 14 Pro. Y Samsung with LG, who never provided material to Manzana, would provide the 6.7 ″ screens for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

This would not be the first time Samsung provide OLED panels to Apple. This year’s models, those of the iPhone 13, they had LTPO TFT OLED panels from Samsung. Although LG Display participated in the process of designing these panels, the company was not in charge of providing any panels.

In case it’s true, yeah LG provides part of the panels of the iPhone 14 Pro Max this is good news for both companies. For LG because it slowly joins the companies supplying Manzana. And to Manzana, because you can stop trusting a little Samsung and also reduce the percentage of profit to Samsung.

But to find out if this is true, we will have to wait until the iPhone 14 be announced next year. For now, they are already available in the Argentina the models of iPhone 13 Y iPhone 13 Max Pro. You can get them on the page of your cellular service provider as well as in some selected stores.

