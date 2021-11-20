The problem with this system is that it requires installing an antenna, orienting it, and getting hold of a pirate decoder, which usually being too expensive as an initial investment and not everyone is willing to invest in it to hack. That is why other types of devices have proliferated to illegally access content and that are assuming an extra effort for authorities around the world in the fight against piracy: pirated IPTV.

IPTV piracy

Pirate IPTV receivers that allow you to view content through streaming (illegal for those who broadcast it, but legal for those who consume it). Only in Europe there are thousands of websites that give access to thousands of pay channels, where it is only necessary to download an .m3u file with a playlist, which can be used on computer, mobile, television, etc. In addition, Kodi is easy to use and that makes this option cheap, simple and accessible for many users.

Receivers with Kodi preloaded offer, for just 20 or 30 euros, a large number of channels available to the user, who does not even have to bother looking for them. Everything is as easy as plugging in the device and starting to watch the content. You do not need an antenna, or a decoder, or connect to a server to send you the keys, or flash any firmware: you only need a good Internet connection that generally exceeds 50 Mbps (currently all operators offer much more) and a connection that can be via cable or WiFi.

And, of course, the decoder. Android set-top boxes that allow you to install all kinds of different applications. Are these decos illegal? No, the use of the devices is totally legal but it is illegal for them to come preloaded with content that is not. That is, it is legal to buy a cable box and use it to have your own multimedia list, but there are hundreds of thousands of pirated players in Spain that come preloaded with content that is not within the law.

Set-top boxes are not the only option and are not, in fact, the most common. IPTV piracy is characterized by the fact that we can buy m3u lists and play them on any device with Internet access where we download players like Kodi. It is simple and we do not need anything special except to install the program and reproduce or import the list that we have previously paid for and that gives us access to all the contents.

Differences between the two

The main difference between both options is that to access to receive satellite signals we need to have a decoder (in addition to the antenna, of course) but in the case of using illegal IPTV we only need a compatible device such as a Smart TV with Android or a computer if you install Kodi since it works through many devices without the need for a specific device. With IPTV the transmission of channels is done through the Internet and m3u lists tend to predominate, including IP addresses and data to connect to broadcasts with hundreds of available channels that we can access.

The main difference and the reason for the success of IPTV is that the second requires fewer requirements and less installation, so it becomes a popular and affordable option.

Fines

Not only the fines and legal problems are for those who sell pirate set-top boxes or for those who offer these services, also for you if you use or buy it. One option is to claim that you do not know that the service you hire is illegal but it is something not very credible and there will be evidence that you do not comply. Fines can be up to 300,000 euros and many countries are working to find out who uses them.

Can they fine us for watching movies or series online and not for using them? Viewing or downloading it is not the same as the person who gets money for its dissemination: in the second case, they may be committing a crime if there is profit or financial gain. Generally you will not be fined for view illegal online content but we know of cases in which users of illegal services have been contacted and fined. Is buying a decoder illegal? No, as we have seen in previous paragraphs, but it will depend on the use you make of it or if it is previously pirated.

Fines for pirate deco users

In October 2021, Italy carried out aa raid against pirate IPTV and the Guardia di Finanza not only paid attention to package managers but also to the users who hired the service. It is not difficult to find them: they used payments or transfers from their bank accounts and with real data for which it is easy to find them. As we counted at that time, Now, the nearly 1,800 users who had the service have already been identified through the payment data they used, and they will have, at least, to pay a fine. This fine can reach 300,000 among all the defendants but they can also face legal problems.

Also in Italy, at the end of 2020, the Guardia fi Finanza announced the closing of a Pirate IPTV portal with 50,000 users. An investigation after a complaint by Sky Italia and Serie A allowed finding 50,000 clients of the platform to watch football without paying. The result? All clients would face fines of 2,500 to 25,000 euros according to the president of Series A.

Fines for selling set-top boxes

Selling pirated decoders can carry a large fine in our country. Easy to find any pirate deco for less than 50 euroYes, but its salespeople risk fines and even months in prison. Fines of hundreds of thousands of euros that can go to those affected, such as LaLiga in Spain, or fines that must go to entities such as Entity for the Management of Rights of Audiovisual Producers (EGEDA) in Spain. In addition, there are also prison sentences of up to six months for the sale of both decoders preconfigured as from m3u lists with channels to access without having to pay for a television package.

How much can they fine? It will depend on the case, on what the Police found, on the income obtained in an illicit way or even on the pirated content, the rights or the complaints made. There are raids almost every day in Spain with dozens of detainees who face fines from two thousand euros to more than one hundred thousand euros depending on their activity or the number of users or clients they have.

Risks and dangers

Beyond the fines that we can suffer for using pirated decoders, there are other risks associated with their use and that will show that it is a bad idea for you to bet on these options instead of paying for streaming platforms or legal channels. Dangers with your data, with theft, blackmail …

Many cases are known in which the return of the money has not been made even though you have made a contract withn a pirated IPTV that has stopped working. It is a case that we have already seen with some like Beast IPTV when users complained of not having access to their money after the closure. What’s more, it was warned that if they requested the money the authorities would access that person’s data so you have two options: be fined or resign yourself to losing your money, the money you have paid for a service that has stopped working.

Another risk, as we say, is that the police access your data: IPTV intervened by authorities allow access to the IP address, your registration email or even the bank details that you have used to pay for the service. This will lead you to the fines mentioned in the previous case or legal problems for piracy.

Another serious risk is that of identity fraud for data that has come into the hands of others due to hacks in these services. Or of blackmail and ransom requests in services that we have already seen on some occasions. This is the case of SapphireSecure.net and KS-Hosting.com that were hacked and asked for a ransom in exchange for not sending the databases to the police.

In addition, there are also problems that go beyond the legal or our data: we will have worse quality in these decoders than if we use legal platforms and there may even be continuous blocks, cuts in the emission, etc. Or we can finish downloading malware onto our computer and phone that ends up causing our devices to fail.

Raids and closures

Raids are common almost every week. There are many arrested for the sale of pirate decoders almost every month, every year. But they continue to fall and the authorities are dedicated to the maximum in this work.

In Spain

Even so, they still exist. In 2021 we have known a large number of cases … On August 31, 2021, the National Police dismantled a band that offered a signal of paid content to 500 people. To achieve this, a channel was used in a messaging application that had around 3,000 users but the sale. And their system worked because the raid allowed them to locate tablets, bank accounts and an IPTV panel, but it is also estimated that they would have obtained around 40,000 euros with this type of activity. And they are not the only detainees.

Only a few months before, in June 2021, another case in Spain carried out by an investigation carried out by Telefónica. The company detected suspicious activity and websites were discovered using illicit content marketing without their permission. A provider in charge of giving service to 2,000 people and other resellers that allowed to give signal to more than a thousand more users. The earnings exceeded 150,000 euros per year in income and they were arrested in Malaga, Valencia and Castellón.

The shutdowns are not just in IPTV, satellite piracy also suffers frequent raids. In May 2021, in Malaga they were three detained for having more than 4,000 clients with hacked decoders that sold between 25 and 60 euros.

In other countries

The persecution is global. Not only in Spain but all over the world: in 2021 the Northwest Police Intellectual Property Crimes Unit (NWPIPCU) formed by the Intellectual Property Office and Northwest Regional Organized Crime Unit for raids related to intellectual property or IPTV crimes. In Taiwan there has been a group dedicated especially to streaming piracy since 2018 and in Japan also the anti-piracy group CODA tries to educate users to limit these practices.

In September 2021, also a recent case, three people were arrested on charges of copyright infringement, fraud and conspiracy. This case in the UK. They were sued for Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT) representing companies such as Sky and detained for live sports broadcasts and for offering content from up to 100 different television platforms.