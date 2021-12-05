Empoli and Udinese come to this day’s meeting with the aspiration of recovering the path of victory, since both have drawn their previous meeting.

Empoli drew 2-2 against Torino. In the 4 previous days, he triumphed 2 times, 1 ended tied and was defeated 1 time.

Udinese drew 4-4 against Lazio the previous day. In the last matches he played, he won 1 victory, 2 losses and 1 draw.

Empoli and Udinese will meet tomorrow at 14:30. The match corresponding to the date 16 of Italy – Serie A TIM 2021-2022 will be played at the Stadio Carlo Castellani stadium.

The last 5 times they met in the tournament they had all the possible results. The local team accumulated 2 victories, while the visit added 2. In 1 match they ended up even on the scoreboard.

The local is in eleventh place with 20 points and 6 wins, while the visitor reached 16 units and is placed in fourteenth place in the tournament.

The designated referee for the match is Daniele Paterna.

Note and image source: DataFactory