By camper to Disneyland Paris? This is your motorhome parking

Traveling to Disneyland Paris by camper is cheaper and an unbeatable option. Disneyland Paris has its own parking for motorhomes, next to the parks and with all the magic of the resort. These are their prices, their facilities and their possibilities.

Motorhomes, caravans and camper vans are vehicles that are often used to travel as a family. And if this is your case, you will surely know that one of the favorite destinations of the smallest of the house is Disney Land Paris. But its almost prohibitive prices make it difficult to even come up with the idea. Now, what if we change our concept to travel to Disneyland Paris by camper? Yes, the option exists and besides being cheaper, it also remains comfortable and maintains the magic.

For some time, Disneyland Paris has had a motorhome parking that, of course, we can also use with our caravan or with our camper. And it’s priced at € 15 per night if we have a season pass or € 45 per night in case we use it on time, without one of the annual passes offered by the park. But spoiler: it’s worth the annual pass even if you only go on a trip once.

This is the entrance to the Disneyland Paris car park

Travel to Disneyland Paris by motorhome, camper or caravan

The Disneyland Paris motorhome parking It is in the same area where the buses park, slightly further away than the car park. But it has a series of automatic walkways to make our journey to the park entrance faster. We will barely take 10 minutes, about. And in this parking we have services such as toilets, showers, loading and unloading of water clean, gray and black.

From the first moment, travelers are alerted that it’s a parking lot, not a campsite. This means that it is not allowed to take out awnings, chairs or make fire outside our vehicle, for example. That is, we can be as we would be in a motorhome area and with the typical services that are offered there, but this is a specific parking for motorhomes in Disneyland Paris. Not only for motorhomes, but also for caravans and camper.

The price is 15 euros per night, as we were advancing, in the event that we have one of the annual passes offered by Disneyland Paris. If we do not have one of these annual passes, then the price will be 45 euros per night. And, in reality, even at its highest price it is not excessive, if we take into account that the price of car parking is 30 euros per day.

The magic and the Disney experience are maintained in every corner.

Complete Disney experience even in the Disneyland Paris RV park

In this Disneyland Paris motorhome parking, as in any other corner of the ‘resort’, the Disney experience completely. So in the access we will find the thematic Disney’s usual decorations and decorations, landscaped areas They are in perfect condition and, of course, we have constant music.

In short, even if it is a cheapest way to go to Disneyland Paris, and easier than going to your hotel network –for example-, have made sure that the Disney experience, and the magic of the park, are also maintained even in your parking lot for motorhomes. It still has a lot of room for improvement, but it’s good news that this option exists after the campers are removed from their Davy Crockett Ranch campground.