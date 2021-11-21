Waiting for normality

Little have mattered the measures taken at the highest point of the crisis, today no industry is spared from the chip shortage. Nissan, Apple, Intel are just some of the giants that have warned that production will not be regularized until the end of 2022 … or maybe a little more. While this takes place, the technological offer will be less, while prices will be higher.

This situation becomes even more dramatic when we consider that many of these industries reached a historic peak before the pandemic. Such was the case of video games, whose sales reached a record of $ 120,100 million, a figure that includes titles for PC and mobile devices, but also includes the sale of consoles. In the specific case of these teams, 2020 marked a significant increase in their numbers with close to million units sold in the United States. His best figures in the last five years.

Although it is almost a fact that many of the people who did not acquire their consoles before will hardly be able to get one for the Christmas season, there are good reasons to think that the trends will not only normalize shortly, but will even be reversed. This is predicted by an IDC report that anticipates “normalization and balance by mid-2022, with a potential for excess capacity in 2023 as larger-scale capacity expansions begin to come online towards the end of 2022,” it reported. PCGamer . This would result in a higher supply and hopefully a possible price reduction.

Although of course, these future speculations matter little to all those who longed for a new console for this holiday season. If this is your case, maybe it is best that you start looking for it as soon as possible, that with a bit of luck maybe you can get one and thus realize your own Christmas technological miracle.