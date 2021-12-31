It is compatible with Xbox controllers and has a 160 degree viewing angle.

Video game fans have many platforms to play: consoles, PC and mobiles. Little by little, the game on mobile continues to grow and the need arises to launch tools to connect the controller easily. Now you can get good support for turn your mobile into a portable console for only 7.99 euros. There is no cheaper and more convenient way to use the controller to play on mobile devices, since you can adapt it to your Xbox controller to play normally.

Know more: Moulis mobile support

We already told you which are the best controls to play on your mobile, an increasingly common practice among young people. With this mobile support you can adapt the remote control Xbox One or Series X | S to play in your Xbox Game Pass library or the game in the cloud. Y it will never be so cheap because this stand barely costs 7.99 euros on Amazon and is compatible for all iOS and Android phones 4 to 6.5 inches.

A support to play on your mobile for only 7.99 euros

We usually show you offers for video games, consoles and gaming accessories. Today we focus on the mobile game and this support so simple it is more useful than you might think. The clip to hold the mobile includes a end pads that adapt perfectly to different sizes and protect it at the same time from possible scratches. It also offers a powerful hold for hours of gaming with a wide viewing angle of up to 160 degrees. On the other hand, the support fits the controller perfectly from Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X and the like.

Know more: Moulis mobile support

It is light and very comfortable to useas it has a folding design for storage. In general, it seems to us an ideal product for all users who play on mobile. With this stand you can forget about the complex touch controls that limit your viewing area and it only costs 7.99 euros. For that so cheap price, it can be a good gift for this Christmas if you are still looking for ideas.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Play receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe