Buy this magazine and they will give you a copy of Fallout 76

Needless to say, but Fallout 76 It turned out to be a real disaster when it was released a few years ago. This failed experiment by Bethesda it never got off the ground, and to this day, even with all the free patches and updates it has received, people still don’t play it. In fact, they are almost giving it to you.

Via Reddit, a user known as savunup mentioned that in a store France, Fallout 76 It is included as a gift when you buy the magazine JeuxVideo, which sells for around $ 5. And yes, we are talking about a physical copy of this game, completely new and sealed.

Nonetheless, Bethesda It continues to strive to update this title with new content, and it will even receive an expansion sometime in 2022.

Via: Reddit