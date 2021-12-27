You pay for the headphones and you get the Final Fantasy XV game at an irresistible price.

Are you still thinking about gifts for these dates? At AlfaBetaJuega we propose some original ideas for all video game fans. One of the adventures that you cannot miss is Final Fantasy XV to continue with one of the most important RPG sagas ever made. In Amazon there is a very interesting pack that includes some Voltedge TX30 headphones and the game Final Fantasy XV for only 24.99 euros. Both products are at a very economical price and we will tell you all the details of the pack.

It’s a good time to catch up on Final Fantasy XV because It is very cheap. But you can also enjoy the game with the best audio quality with the Voltedge TX30 headphones, compatible with PS4. This is the Day One edition of the Square Enix game, where you will control Noctis and your mission is to recover your homeland from the clutches of the imperial army. The interesting thing about this offer is that it is a pack to a price of 24.99 euros, the same as it costs headphones individually. So the Final Fantasy XV game is a gift to you.

Exclusive pack: Voltedge and Final Fantasy XV headphones

The Voltedge TX30 headphones are very easy to connect with your 3.5mm universal cable compatible with Xbox One, PS4 Pro and PS4 consoles, as well as PC, Mac and mobile devices. Have a elegant designyet robust with a sturdy headband and durable earbuds. The pads are soft, providing greater comfort to wear the headphones for hours without discomfort. Finally, it should be noted that it has a microphone for communicate by chat for crisp and instant push-pull mute control.

To this must be added the Final Fantasy XV game that includes additional content: the mythical sword Masamune, specially redesigned for this adventure. The action takes place in an incredible open world and Noctis will be accompanied by 3 friends with his own Gladiolus, Ignis, and Prompto abilities. This pack only costs 24.99 euros and it is a good gift option to any fan of video games.

