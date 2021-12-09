For buy a controller several aspects must be taken into account. One of them is that it is compatible with your console and it is increasingly important that be wireless. This will give you the ability to play wirelessly. The Xbox Elite Controller 2 It is one of the best options to play both on the Microsoft console and on the PC and now it can be yours with a discount of 45 euros. It will only be available at this price for a few hours, as it is Worten’s bargain of the day. We tell you how to get it before it runs out.

It is an unrepeatable offer to get the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller with a 25 percent discount. Its usual price is 180 euros, but in Worten it is right now for 134.99 euros. So you can save 45 euros in a controller with a very ergonomic design that adapts to any player. This offer will only be available today and then it will return to its normal price.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller with a 25% discount

In addition to its ergonomics, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller stands out for having adjustable joysticks that will allow you to improve your aim in shooting games. However, it is a command that can be customized with up to 3 different profiles or use the given profile. The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller has wireless technology and Bluetooth connection, so you can forget about cables to play comfortably. Includes the USB type C cable to be able to connect to a console or PC and charge the battery that has a 40 hour autonomy.

Finally, it should be noted that it includes a connector for 3.5mm stereo headphones and it is also compatible with the Xbox One Stereo Headset Adapter and all other Xbox controller accessories manufactured by Microsoft. In short, it is a command with a very professional design that will provide you with a perfect grip and you can customize your buttons. Normally it costs 180 euros, but for 134.99 euros you can get it in Worten right now.