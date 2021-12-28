With this purchase you save 20 euros in a very exclusive edition.

PlayStation 4 has a amazing video game catalog, where The Last of Us Part II has triumphed. Naughty Dog’s most anticipated sequel featured a very human story full of pain, hatred and revenge. It is a highly recommended game and if you have not played it yet, you have the opportunity to buy The Last of Us Part II for 39.90 euros in El Corte Inglés. It is an irresistible price that applies a 33 percent off above its usual price, an offer that you cannot miss. We tell you more details about this promotion.

This is not the standard game, but a The Last of Us Part II Special Edition which includes a beautiful 48-page art book, the metal box with the protagonists and a lot of digital content. So you can enjoy 6 new PSN avatars for PS4, a dynamic game theme and the soundtrack. All this for only 39.90 euros, saving 20 euros in your purchase. It is a game that is very worthwhile both graphically and narratively, a must-have for PlayStation 4.

The Last of Us Part II, the Best Game of the Year 2020

5 years have passed since the events of the first game. Ellie and joel have settled in Jackson, Wyoming, where they have created a community of survivors who they help each other. Here they lead a calmer life, despite the continuing threat of the infected. But everything will go wrong when the protagonists cross paths with another group of survivors. The Last of Us Part II is considered a masterpiece of video games and got the GOTY at the 2020 Game Awards.

Words are unnecessary when talking about The Last of Us Part II, the most ambitious work from Naughty Dog so far. Normally it has a price that can exceed 60 euros, but now it is available for just 39.90 euros in El Corte Inglés. This supposes a amazing 33 percent discount And it can be a good gift for video game fans. Will you give away this fantastic adventure this year?

