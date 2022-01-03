Buy online in the local market: How to order online

Rey de Abastos ensures that you keep the essence of the market for a lifetime ”and you can choose the day they take you home and also the time. You can choose the exact one you want to arrive on a fifteen-day calendar and you can choose to arrive in the morning or in the afternoon in two bands: from three to six and from six to nine. There is no minimum purchase and you can receive from Tuesday to Friday.

One of the advantages is that it allows receive the purchase in Malaga but also anywhere on the Peninsula. In Malaga, expenses are free for purchases over 30 euros and 4.90 euros for lower purchases. Outside the city, it is sent with cold SEUR and you can receive it with Shipping costs from 7.95 or free for orders over 100 euros.

Municipal markets of Madrid

In the city of Madrid, Market47 It is a website that allows us to make purchases in many of the markets. The interface is notably more uncomfortable than the previous one but it also fulfills its function: we can find the specific market or search by sections. Of course, it will depend on your location. You should enter your zip code and the web will automatically filter the products that are near you. According to his description, “Mercado47 is a pioneering project aimed at digitizing municipal markets in Spain, open to any market that wants to participate.”

The page is quite slow but easy to use and we can add to the basket what interests us in each of the sections: cheese, fruit, vegetables, fish, meat … Once you have it, you will see the shipping costs that correspond to you or the time at which you can receive the order. You can pay by card and leave instructions for the delivery of the order or for the collection in store of the same. You simply touch “confirm purchase” and you can contact the business to give details.

One of the advantages is that soon the website will also be available in the city of Vitoria, Zaragoza, Valencia and Cádiz.

Barcelona markets

If you live in Barcelona, Manzaning It is a service that allows you to buy at different stops in the city’s markets and receive it at home. You have free shipping on orders over 65 euros and you can receive it on the day or choose when you want it to arrive. In addition, the costs of the first shipment are totally free regardless of the price.

Can order directly at Mercat La Boquería or to any other in the city. It works from the website or with mobile applications for iOS or for Google Play with which you can chat directly with the store in case you have any special requests or questions. Shipping costs range from 7 euros for orders of 0 to 15 euros to free costs for purchases over 65 euros. We can choose to collect in store or home delivery. We can choose the day of delivery and the exact time: from eleven to twelve, from eleven thirty to twelve thirty, from twelve to one … So we can plan and we should not spend hours waiting for the purchase.

In addition to buying from the market, Manzaning also has with shipping from stores in Barcelona: greengrocers, canneries or independent delicatessens with which we can make the purchase online and receive it at home or schedule our order for when we want.

If you live in Valencia, the Central Market of the City It has a fully recommended website, easy to use and with the possibility of buying online. It is available in Spanish, Valencian or English and we can search by products or stops. Like the rest, it allows us to filter by position or stop or simply by product. Within each product we can add comments on it or comments on the preparation, for example.

Not only can we make the purchase online and receive it at home but it has several modalities. We can go pick it up in the basement of the market with delivery until 3:00 p.m. or with delivery from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. by contacting previously by phone. Both options have free service. If not, we can receive it at home without a minimum purchase and whatever the amount of the order you have made.

Shipping costs range from four euros to nine euros and it depends on the town or neighborhood in which you are that you receive one day or another. For example, Valencia city has delivery from Monday to Saturday but if you live in Moncada there are only shipments on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. There is also the option of receiving it in the rest of the Peninsula with shipping prices ranging from 10 euros to 35 euros, for example.

KIBUS

KIBUS is a platform that allows us to buy in different markets in Spain. A clean, comfortable, easy-to-use interface. Is available in A Coruña, Bilbao, Burgos, San Sebastián, Ferrol, Lugo, Malaga, Madrid, Ourense, Oviedo, Pontevedra, Santander, Santiago and Vigo. You simply have to go to the end of the web page and open the drop-down that allows us to make the purchase in the place that corresponds to us. They boast of supporting the local market, of sustainable purchase or of not having shipping costs or minimum order and it is one of the most interesting tools that we have found to make this compilation.

The sections are well signposted, they are easy to handle. We can choose fish, shellfish, fruits, pasta, bread, charcuterie, meat … As in other cases, we can choose directly if we want to add the products to the cart but we can also see the positions that are available and what each one offers. Within each product we can choose units but also how to prepare it, with a box where we can put our requests.

One of the striking things about KIBUS is that will not charge you shipping costs. In total, it has five delivery time slots from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and we can choose the one that best suits us. As for the payment, at the time of placing the order an authorization is made with the estimated total but it will be charged when the exact weight of the products is obtained and allows you to pay with Visa, Mastercard or American Express.

Other options

In addition, there are other alternatives although not as recommended as the previous ones.

From Amazon: Peace Market

Amazon allows you to buy in one of the most recognized markets in Spain: the Mercado de la Paz in Madrid. It is a service that can be used from the entire province by going to the “supermarket” section of the web where it will generally let us choose between several options such as Day, Fresh (in some cities) or Mercado de la Paz if you are in Madrid. Unlike other websites and services that we will see below, here we do not choose the number of the position that interests us but simply go shopping by categories: gourmet products, ready to eat, gluten-free products, seasonal products …

It is a very specific and exclusive service for a very specific area of ​​Spain but hopefully Amazon soon open this option to new markets and favor small businesses in the same way that we can buy in Día supermarkets, for example.

Glovo

Another option less recommended than all the previous ones but that you can also take into account if none of the above works for you is Glovo. In the case of Glovo, some markets in some Spanish cities allow you to order from their application or website. Not only can we order globally in the city market, but we will also find specific options such as small butchers, fishmongers or greengrocers. But it will depend on each city or place in which you are that there is availability or that you are within the delivery area, for example.

In any case, the application is free and allows us to schedule an order to receive it in a few minutes or allows us to use a filter called “local commerce” if we want to remove supermarkets and other services. You just have to install it and see what is there.