Video games are always a good option for make a gift, so here you have an irresistible offer. NieR Replicant has reached its all-time low in MediaMarkt and this represents a difference of 30 euros. If it is normally priced at 54.99 euros, now it only costs 24.90 euros at MediaMarkt. It’s a one-time chance to get Square Enix’s award-winning game for less than half its price. However, you have other offers of video games, consoles and gaming accessories available on our page. Don’t miss a thing!

This is the standard version of NieR Replicant for PS4 and Xbox One, both at the same discounted price. Is a unrepeatable offer in one of the best games of recent years. The NieR remaster was released in 2021 with an impressive face lift that especially improves the graphics and now you can get it for only 24.90 euros. That is to say that it is 30 euros cheaper than in any other store because it applies a discount of 54 percent on the final price.

NieR Replicant is 54 percent off

Taking advantage of all the advantages of current consoles, NieR has been completely renovated in this edition. It is an acclaimed role-playing game with a unique setting that takes place in the year 2053. The protagonist is a young man who protects his sister Yonah from monsters, but she begins to cough a lot. They soon discover that Yonah has a fatal disease known as runic necrosis, so the player will have to travel the world to find a cure for his sister in the company of the strange talking book Grimoire Weiss.

Are you going to miss this intense adventure? NieR Replicant continues to win awards and has been chosen as the game with the Best Soundtrack in the latest edition of The Game Awards. Now you can enjoy all this for only 24.90 euros, reaching its historical minimum price. With this offer you save up to 30 euros in total, which you can allocate to other games.

