Consumers of many brands continue to use social media to register their complaints about bad services or bad products. This is the case of a user on the social network Twitter, where she exhibited that she bought a box of legos at Walmart and when she opened it they were animal cookies.

The consumer identified as @ChantMascorro detailed on her Twitter account that it seems to him a “rudeness” that the product did not bring the original object.

“@WalmartMXyCAM @WalmartMexico this is rude … I bought a LEGO for my nephew and this is what came inside,” says the tweet.

@WalmartMXyCAM @WalmartMexico this is rude … I bought a LEGO for my nephew and this is what came inside. pic.twitter.com/fwvOiclo0k – Chantiie (@ChantMascorro) December 29, 2021

The post has not been responded to by the Walmart brand. In that sense, Merca 2.0’s writing requested the brand position of the most important retail store in the United States and Mexico and to date we have not obtained a response.

More similar complaints on social networks against Walmart

It is not the first complaint of this style that is registered on social networks against Walmart. Since many people have registered on these platforms complaints about buying a product and receiving other things other than what they requested.

At the beginning of the month, another consumer denounced Walmart’s services on Twitter after buying a Samsung television and only receiving a “useless shell”.

“I bought a Samsung TV last Wednesday at the Juárez branch and when I opened it at my house I saw that it was just a useless shell, the management staff behaved rudely saying that @WalmartMexico does not take care of these complaints”, said the consumer on the digital platform.

Likewise, according to the consumer’s comment, when he went to the Walmart branch to complain, the manager of the branch treated him very badly and did not solve his problem. Meanwhile, in the publication that was registered on the digital platform, the official Walmart account in Mexico, they told him to go to the Customer Service area of ​​the branch where he made the purchase.

Another clear example was recorded in the week of El Buen Fin, where several users reported the delay for Walmart to deliver their purchases. Also, complaints of misleading offers or the poor attention of its staff in the different branches in the country.

Many of these complaints have been registered by consumers with the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco). While others, the same wholesale store has provided the follow-up and the correct answer to recover the consumer experience.

As well as that complaint there are many more. Among the complaints that predominate against the American brand are bad services from the brand that creates a public matrix on digital platforms, which could affect the company.

The Walmart Consumer Experience

The use of customer experience has become the focus of attention for all brands, as organizations have realized the importance of this in keeping consumers satisfied and loyal to the brand.

Let us remember that this type of treatment encompasses customer service, the products they offer and the speed they have to solve problems that arise.

According to experts, the Customer Experience (CX) has two fundamental aspects such as the customer and the product. In this sense, a brand should surprise for its products and, also, for the attention and dedication it has to solve problems and satisfy needs.

