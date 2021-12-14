Little by little, new games are coming to the PlayStation 5 catalog. But so far one of the most prominent has been the remake of Demon’s Souls, an exclusive game on this platform. At the time it was the first stone to develop the successful Dark Souls, so it has a very important role in the video game industry. The PS5 game has a usual price of 80 euros, but on Amazon you can save 20 euros. Get Demon’s Souls for PS5 for 59.99 euros!

<br>

Know more: Demon’s Souls for PS5



Offers like this are not seen every day, especially when it comes to PS5 games. Therefore, it is a unique opportunity to expand your game collection with a classic that shows off spectacular graphics. Demon’s Souls now it’s more realistic than ever and the standard edition has a price of 59.99 euros, which supposes a 25 percent off. We also remind you that this title is only available for PS5, since it was launched together to the console exclusively. And this means that it is not even in the PS4 catalog.

Buy Demon’s Souls and save 20 euros

It’s about a PS3 game remake which has the same name. Ten years after that, Bluepoint Games has launched this adventure true to the original from From Software and which does not lack detail. The player controls a knight who explore a gloomy land full of dangerous creatures. The world of Demon’s Souls is divided into 6 areas with their respective final bosses. This role-playing game is characterized by the difficulty and demand in the fighting, where you have to keep your eyes wide open to avoid the blows.

<br>

It is clear that it is not a game for everyone, but it is a PS5 must-have. An epic adventure awaits you here and now you can buy Demon’s Souls for only 59.99 euros. Considering the starting price, you save up to 20 euros in the purchase. We do not know how long it will be available this offer, so we recommend that you do not take long to decide. Demon’s Souls can be a great gift for this Christmas.