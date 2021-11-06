The process to use this code could not be easier: first, you will have to register in the online store as you would in any other, with a valid email address (and this is important because the license or licenses that you buy will be received in the form of a code directly to that email address), then log in, add the products you want to the “shopping cart” and, when you are ready and click on it to make the payment, you will see that in the lower area there is a box in which you can write the discount coupon.

As we have already explained to you previously, if you click on any of the links that we have placed above you will see that the price that appears in the online store does not match, and that is because we have already pre-applied the discount code HZ35 so that you can see the final price you will pay if you use it.

After clicking on the “Request” button to the right of the box, the price will be updated and you will see that now it does match the prices that we indicated above, and thanks to which you will be able to buy your original Windows 11 license and for life for less than 15 Euros. The rest of the process is just as simple, especially if you pay by PayPal Since this way you will receive your license code in just a few minutes, ideal if you were in a hurry to activate your Windows 11 installation.

How are these Windows 10 and 11 licenses used?

As we have mentioned before, in the first instance you will receive a license code in your email. What you have to do is click on the Start button and then access Settings, then navigate through the menus to “Update and security” and then on Activation. Towards the middle of the window you will see an option called “Change product key”, click on it and a window will open in which you can write or paste the code you have purchased.

Once you do it and click on the «Next» button, the system will connect to Microsoft’s servers to validate the license, and after a few seconds your system will be activated forever.

Of course, if during the process you find any kind of problem, you should know that the online store that we are recommending will take care of everything, since it guarantees you a permanently valid license and they will be happy to help you by email or chat with this activation, even providing you with a new license if the one they initially gave you won’t work.

Sponsored by CDKeySales.