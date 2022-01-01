Christmas is over and many players released their new consoles, but some who purchased them online had to wait a little longer to receive them. That was the case of a player who bought a PlayStation 5 from a reseller, but was unfortunately scammed and only got the PS5 box full of Simpsons DVDs.

“I bought a PS5 online and received a PS5 box full of Simpsons DVDs ???”Jake-ish (@softontwitch) on his Twitter account on December 29, a couple of days after Christmas. In his post, Jake shared two photos, one of the The Simpsons DVDs inside the PS5 box and another with the boxes arranged outside.

In a short time after its publication, the tweet went viral and so far it has more than 35,000 “likes” and more than 3,000 “retweets”. Taking advantage of the popularity, the player offered a change of his new collection of DVDs of The Simpsons for a PlayStation 5, but so far no one has accepted the offer.

A Simpsons fan tried to see the bright side and told Jake that he got “a gift that keeps giving“, well his collection includes the banned episode of Michael Jackson (S03E01, «Stark raving dad») And comments from the creators. This episode is not available on Disney + and has been removed from other video collections.

Since its launch the PlayStation 5 is in short supply Due to lack of components and abuse from resellers, who have not only raised the price of the PS5 and Xbox Series X in a ridiculous way, but have also resorted to these scams at the expense of gamers who want a console of new generation.