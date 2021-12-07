Several business organizations spoke out against the actions of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) that inhibit the storage, distribution and distribution of fuels in the country, for which they request that they be suspended, as they are causing a lot of uncertainty.

“Since October 2021, staff from CRE, without legal grounds, began to request permits so that the trucks could enter the terminals, which are not regulated by this Commission “, denounced the Mexican Association of Energy Distributors (AMDE), the National Chamber of Freight Transportation (Canacar), the Council Business Coordinator (CCE) and the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex).

To this is added a increasing number of storage terminal cases of private that have been closed or administratively limited in their operations by the CRE and other authorities.

The businessmen emphasize that these actions have caused uncertainty among transporters, personnel at the storage terminals and fuel distributors.

“There is no section to obtain permits for trucks issued by this Commission. Likewise, the criterion applied by the inspectors in the terminals is in violation of the Hydrocarbons Law ”, they point out.

Business organizations recognize the need to promote formality in the fuel market, but at the same time they expect the CRE’s actions to be consistent with regulation.

Of the petroleum products that are consumed per day in the country, 40% are transported by tractor-trailer and 90% of the jet fuel required by airports is transferred through freight transport.

Although the private ones indicate that There has already been a dialogue table with the CRE, it has not given them a resolution.

