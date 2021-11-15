This sunday he passed away businessman Clemente Serna Alvear at 84, founder of Grupo Medcom, in addition to Grupo Monitor and the Radio Red format.

Born on December 29, 1936, in Monterrey, Nuevo Léon, Clemente Serna Alvear, was part of the board of directors of Grupo Sanborns; He was vice president of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) and of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers and president of the Ibero-American University.

Serna Alvear began her career in the sixties in the Mexican Radio Program Network, founded by her father Clemente Serna Martínez; Years later, together with José Gutiérrez Vivó, he returned to Radio Red in one of the most popular radio stations and to Monitor in one of the most listened to newscasts in Mexico.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed

The National Chamber of the Radio and Television Industry deeply regrets the death of Mr. Clemente Serna Alvear, we join the pain of his appreciable family for such a sensitive death. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/grW3GHAMZs – Mexican Radio and Television (@cirtmx) November 15, 2021

Later, he sold his entire broadcasting business to Grupo Radio Centro; He founded Grupo Medcom which came to bring together Grupo Editorial Expansión, Super Red and Corporación Tapatia de Canal 5 in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Medcom acquired Grupo Editorial Expansión in 1988 and increased the number of publications that the group edited from 4 to 15, which included the flagship magazine Expansión, Who, Chilango and Flight, among others.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico