How to make a cybersecurity budget in 2022?

Among the actions recommended by cybersecurity companies to invest the company’s budget in a more timely manner are:

● Identify the risks: like any other company, SMEs must be clear about the risks they may face in terms of cybersecurity. For this reason, it is worth taking an inventory to identify how many computers they have and whether they are their own or not, the devices that may be connected to the Internet, including mobile phones, and to know where sensitive information is stored.

● Stay up-to-date with updates: All software, such as Adobe, Microsoft Office, and operating systems, such as Windows, iOS, Android, on all devices must be up to date. In this way, vulnerabilities that could become a threat to the company will be avoided.

● Train employees: Teach them basic cybersecurity principles, such as not opening or storing files from unknown emails or websites, as these put the entire company at risk; make sure they use legitimate software and it is downloaded from official sources and protects their equipment, both computers and mobile phones.

● Protect the company with a security solution: Your company needs a security solution that protects it in an integral way: data, software, passwords, server and finances.