Microsoft really wants people to use their new Edge browser, and so do I if we look at the kinds of things I’ve written in the last two years. Since the browser appeared I have been praising it for combining the best of Chrome with the classic Edge in the same package, and it is the first time in centuries that I have completely abandoned Chrome because I firmly believe that Edge is better.

Now, the ways Microsoft has to promote the use of its browser goes against all the good it might have to say about it. They are quite questionable practices, such as making it more complicated than ever to change the default browser in Windows 11, and even going as far as forcing us to use it even if we have another predefined browser. To all this we can add the “curious” results in Microsoft’s Bing when we look for alternative browsers, particularly Firefox.





Mozilla hasn’t paid for ads on Bing … and it shows



Results in Bing when searching for Firefox

If we search for “Firefox” in the Microsoft search engine, we will have to look far down until you find the first relevant result that is not a different browser. First is the message in true Google style: a huge banner Microsoft’s ad that recommends continuing to use Edge.

After that advertising break, we will see three more ads: one from an irrelevant website that talks about browsers, followed by a Brave browser ad, and a third by an Opera browser ad. The fourth result is the first organic result and it is the Mozilla website where we can download Firefox.



Search for Chrome in Bing

But everything gets more “fun” when we start looking for other browsers on Bing. It does not matter which of the best known we put: Chrome, Brave, Opera, or even Vivaldi. In the first three cases we will see the most relevant result first.

In the case of Chrome, we see a Chrome ad as the first result, followed by an Opera ad, and similarly to Firefox, the first organic result does not reach until fifth place. But this does not affect Chrome the same, because the first result is one because the one that Google has paid for.



Results when searching for Opera in Bing

Searching for Brave and Opera almost always generates top organic results, except for the banner from Microsoft Edge at first, it is very different from what happens with Mozilla’s browser, and the only difference here seems to be that both Opera and Brave have paid ads on Bing, but Firefox has not.

Doing these same searches on Google brings organic results in the top position every time. Obviously, Microsoft’s search engine is not even a fraction of relevant than Google’s, but it is still a tool used by millions of users, and In its results, the only browser that appears at a clear disadvantage is the only current one that is not based on Chromium. The only one in addition, that seems to be actively fighting against the increasingly difficult it is to change the default browser in Windows.