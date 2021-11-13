10-19-2021 October 19, 2021, Yangon, Myanmar: Relatives are seen waiting in front of Insein prison for the release of political detainees .. More than 5,600 prisoners in Myanmar will be released by the military junta which seized power earlier this year . POLITICS Europa Press / Contact / Santosh Krl (Santosh Krl /)

MADRID, 13 (EUROPA PRESS)

The US State Department on Friday called for the release of American journalist Danny Fenster, sentenced to prison by a military court in Burma, and has condemned his imprisonment.

“We are closely monitoring Danny’s situation and will continue to work for his immediate release. We will do so until Danny returns safely home to his family,” office spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

For her part, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki has confirmed that the United States “is always concerned about the detention of individuals around the world, journalists, dissidents, people who speak freely and on behalf of the media.” , although it has referred to the resolutions of the Department of State on this particular case.

A Burmese military court sentenced Danny Fenster to eleven years in prison on Friday, detained after the February 1 coup and charged with multiple crimes, including terrorism and sedition.

The 37-year-old journalist and editor of the daily ‘Frontier Myanmar’ has been imprisoned for five months in Insein prison, located in the city of Rangoon. His lawyer, Than Zaw Aung, has indicated in statements to the US television network CNN that he has been sentenced for visa violation, irregular association with an illegal group and incitement.

The journalist was detained shortly before boarding a flight to the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, but without knowing the reason for his arrest. His family have called for his release on numerous occasions and have urged US President Joe Biden to ensure that he is released so that he can return to the United States.