Great news for the entire community of Arena of Valor competitive players is that Buriram United Esports has won the 2021 Arena of Valor International Championship (AIC) today, lifting the tournament trophy and taking home the grand prize of 400 thousand dollars in a tight best-of-seven battle.

The world champions were among 14 teams from eight regions competing for the title in a tournament that began in late November. This year’s AIC was the fifth edition of the tournament and featured a prize pool of $ 1,000,000, double the previous year.

It was held online so that all fans could enjoy the expected esports competition of this Multiplayer Online Battle Arena in a safe and attractive way. The success of AIC 2021 has prompted organizers Level Infinite and publisher Garena to announce plans to enhance their Arena of Valor (AoV) esports efforts worldwide in 2022.

Starting next year, the global esports structure will focus on improving all levels of competition, from amateurs to the pinnacle of professional competition at the International AoV Championship (AIC) and the AoV World Cup ( AWC).

“It has been gratifying to see the growing passion of the players, as well as the strong support from the fans in the last year. We are excited to raise the level of competition in 2022. More teams will be invited to join the professional leagues, and prize pools will also be increased in select regions. We hope this encourages teams to try harder, “shared Justin Lye, Garena Global Director of Esports at Garena.

Professional leagues will start in January through May, starting with the RoV Pro League (RPL) starting in late January, followed by the Arena of Glory (AOG), the Garena Challenger Series (GCS) and the AoV Star League (ASL). that will take place in February.

Winners will move on to take their places at AIC 2022, and professional leagues will enter their second season from July to September, where teams will continue to battle for a spot at AWC 2022. In 2022, Garena will implement a new annual points system in various regions to help local teams chart their way to a spot at AWC 2022. The system will have teams accumulate points throughout the year to earn the spot and will keep teams performing well throughout of the year.

“We can’t wait to embark with all of you on this journey through the competitive season of 2022, which promises to be the largest in all of Arena of Valor history. We hope everyone enjoyed the AIC as much as we did, congratulations to the new champion [team name] – GGWP, “said Bernd Gottsmann, head of the Global Esports Center at Tencent Games Global.

Next year’s AoV International Championship is scheduled for June 2022, with even more teams from more regions joining the fray. As a sign of the organizers’ continued commitment to the growth of the esports scene, the prize pool will double to an impressive $ 2,000,000.