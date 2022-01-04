Jan 03, 2022 at 22:22 CET

EFE

The Burgos Football Club has communicated this Monday that, after receiving the results of the PCR tests, it has detected a new positive case in the first team and another in a member of the coaching staff and both join the list of positives of the black and white club . In this way, Burgos CF has suffered 15 infections since it returned from the Christmas break.

The entity has also reported that by reflecting negative results after its period of confinement, Riki Y Zabaco They return to the team dynamics and will be available for the next game.

Following the protocol set by LaLiga, after the two new positives, the team and all the staff immersed in its dynamics, will continue to perform antigen tests every morning.